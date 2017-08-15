US President Donald Trump speaks to Japan PM Shinzo Abe on North Korea

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

President Donald Trump has assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the US stands ready to respond to any threat to America and its allies from North Korea’s nuclear weapons, the White House said today. In a readout of the phone call between Trump and Abe, the White House said Trump “reaffirmed” that the US was ready to respond to any North Korean threat to its allies. The two leaders exchanged views on the growing threat, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed a range of other regional and global issues of mutual interest during the call yesterday. Tensions in the Korean peninsula worsened after Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. Trump has warned North Korea that it would face “fire and fury” if it attacked the US, while the North threatened to test-fire its missiles over Japan and towards the US Pacific island of Guam, home to US Air Force’s Andersen air base. The North Korean missile tests prompted a new round of UN economic sanctions.