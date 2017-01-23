US President Donald Trump orders freeze on Federal hiring

New US President Donald Trump had said on inauguration day that he would hit the ground running on his day 1. (Reuters)

New US President Donald Trump had said on inauguration day that he would hit the ground running on his day 1. While ideally that would have translated into Saturday, but Trump had himself sighted that to Monday. With the day dawning, true to his words, Trump has signed an executive order that effectively seals Federal hiring.

However, this not the only standout order that he has given so far on his first day in office. He has also signed one that formally withdraws United States of America from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. The new president said that this particular order was a “great thing for the American worker.” Trump added, “We’ve been talking about this for a long time.”

There is not much surprise in this order as he has already promised to do so during his presidential campaign that he ran so successfully to beat favourite contender Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. This hectic activity is likely to continue through the first week too as Trump will be meeting prominent American businessmen where he will highlight his policies in which he has promised to cut regulations and corporate taxes.

However, he has also warned them already of imposing penalties if they don’t promote Made in America policies as well as crack down on foreign workers visas. He has also sent a dire warning of consequences if they move production outside the US.

In his presidential campaign, Trump had told American workers that he would bring back jobs to the US from foreign locales including Mexico. He has also raised concerns about Indian IT workers and this has created worry among the top Indian outsourcers who are preparing for the worse. The taking away of US jobs by other immigrants was one of the most popular parts of Trump speeches during campaigning.