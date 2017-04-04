US President Donald Trump offers ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin over Russia metro attack

A bomb blast tore through a subway train deep under Russia’s second-largest city yesterday, killing 11 people and wounding about 40. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump has spoken with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over phone and offered the US’ “full support” to Moscow in responding to the the deadly attack on the Saint Petersburg metro and bringing the perpetrators of the assault to justice. Trump condemned the Saint Petersburg metro blast which claimed 11 lives, calling it a “terrible thing”.

“Terrible. Terrible thing. Happening all over the world. Absolutely a terrible thing,” he told reporters yesterday during a brief media appearance with visiting Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi. A bomb blast tore through a subway train deep under Russia’s second-largest city yesterday, killing 11 people and wounding about 40.

“President Trump expressed his deepest condolences to the victims and their loved ones, and to the Russian people,” the White House said in a statement after the telephonic call between Trump and Putin. “Trump offered the full support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice,” the White House said.Both the leaders agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated, it said. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also said America condemns the act of violence and expresses condolences for the victims.

“The President has been briefed on today’s attack on St. Petersburg Metro. The United States condemns this reprehensible attack and act of violence,” Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference yesterday. The United States is prepared to offer assistance to Russia that it may require in investigating this crime, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with the Russian people as we extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones who have been killed and injured,” he added. Spicer said that attacks like these on ordinary citizens just going about their lives remind that the world must work as one to combat violence in all forms.

Condemning the blast, US State Department’s acting spokesman Mark Toner said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and our thoughts and prayers are with those injured in the attack and with the Russian people”.

“Terrorism anywhere threatens the universal values and norms that bind us in common humanity,” Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said. “It is my hope that the Russian authorities conduct a thorough investigation and that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.