US President Donald Trump extends national emergency with Iran

Donald Trump said that the decision was pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has decided to continue the national emergency with Iran for one year to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, foreign policy and economy of the US, the White House said.

Trump said that the decision was pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing,” said Trump.

“For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2017.”

The US national emergency with respect to Iran was first declared on November 14, 1979.