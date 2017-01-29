US President Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin; talks in favour of defeating Islamic State

United State President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time, had a telephonic conversation since the presidential inauguration. (Source: Reuters)

United State President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time, had a telephonic conversation since the presidential inauguration. A 50 minutes phone call between the two is being touted as an embryonic restart of US-Russo relations that has been under the narrows since long. As per reports, Russia’s Putin and President Trump have agreed to work closely together and boost ties between the powers.

According to a report by Reuters, both superpower nations today spoke in favour of their two countries cooperating in Syria to defeat Islamic State. The two men, in their first call since Trump’s inauguration, also stressed the importance of restoring economic ties between the two countries and of estabilising relations.

You might also want to see this:

There was no mention in the Kremlin statement that the issue of easing Western sanctions on Moscow imposed over the Ukraine conflict had been mentioned in the call, reported Reuters.

With inputs from agencies…