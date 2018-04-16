US President Donald Trump approval rating hovering around 40%, polls show

It also shows that Trump’s 38 per cent average approval rating at 15 months on the job is the lowest on record in polls that date back to the administration of President Harry Truman. (Reuters)

Two new polls, taken before Donald Trump launched airstrikes on Syria, shows that the US President’s approval rating is hovering around 40 per cent as four in 10 Americans backs the way he is handling his job, the media reported.

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that 56 per cent of Americans disapproved of the President’s job performance, while 40 per cent approve, CNN reported on Sunday.

While an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that Trump’s job approval rating among all adults was at 39 per cent while and 57 per cent disapproved.

According to ABC News/Washington Post poll, this was Trump’s highest approval rating in a year.

It also shows that Trump’s 38 per cent average approval rating at 15 months on the job is the lowest on record in polls that date back to the administration of President Harry Truman.

Both the polls were conducted from April 8 to 11.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll surveyed 1,002 voters nationwide while the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll interviewed 900 adults.