US President Donald Trump administration delays Obama-era ‘startup visa’ rule

US President Donald Trump (AP)

The Trump administration has delayed implementation of an Obama-era rule that would have made it easier for foreign entrepreneurs to enter the US for building their startups. The International Entrepreneur Rule, scheduled to come into effect on July 17, has been delayed until March 14 next year, according to a notice of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted on Federal Register’s website. The notice reads, “This delay will provide DHS with an opportunity to obtain comments from the public regarding a proposal to rescind the rule” in light of President (Donald) Trump’s executive order from earlier this year on immigration enforcement”. The rule, which was proposed by former president (Barack) Obama’s DHS last year, would have given the agency the authority to grant entrepreneurs “parole” on a case-by-case basis to enter the US for up to 30 months, with the possibility of an extension. In July, nearly 80 groups urged the White House in a letter to keep the rule, arguing that it would strengthen startup creation. However, the rule is being delayed for reconsideration in light of a January 25 executive order on immigration and border security.

The order declared that the secretary of Homeland Security “shall take appropriate action to ensure that parole authority… is exercised in all circumstances only when an individual demonstrates urgent humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit derived from such parole”.