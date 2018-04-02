US Postal Service losing a ‘fortune’ due to Amazon: Donald Trump

As a result of Trump’s renewed attack on Amazon, its share dropped by six per cent today, wiping out nearly USD 45 billion of its market value.

President Donald Trump today hit out at Amazon again, alleging that the US Postal Service is losing a “fortune” due to the online retail giant.

“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed,” Trump tweeted.

“Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!” Trump said as he referred to the several chains of stores closing their shops because of the unsustainable competition from Amazon.

Amazon uses the services of US Postal Service for the delivery of its products.

As a result of Trump’s renewed attack on Amazon, its share dropped by six per cent today, wiping out nearly USD 45 billion of its market value.

For more than a week now, Trump through a series of tweets has been accusing the online retail giant of massive tax evasion and causing unspecified financial loss to the US Postal Service.