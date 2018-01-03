US ok with talks between Koreas, doubts Kim Jong Un sincerity

US President Donald Trump (file photo)

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it is up to South Korea whether to hold talks with North Korea but Washington is skeptical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sincerity if such talks happen. “If the two countries decide that they want to have talks, that would be certainly their choice,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. “Kim Jong Un may be trying to drive a wedge of some sort between the two nations, between our nation and the Republic of Korea. I can assure you that that will not happen … We are very skeptical of Kim Jong Un’s sincerity in sitting down and having talks.”