US official leading Trump-Russia probe to step down

A US Justice Department official who is leading an investigation into potential collusion between President Donald Trumps campaign and the Russian government will step down next month, the media reported. Mary McCord, who has served as acting assistant attorney general for national security since October, informed department employees this week that she will be leaving mid-May, a spokesman told Politico news late Thursday.

The Justice Department’s National Security Division (NSD) is leading the agency’s inquiry into possible links between Trump campaign aides and Moscow, as well as the Kremlin’s alleged digital meddling campaign during the 2016 presidential race. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey confirmed the counter-intelligence operation during a March hearing.

McCord replaced John Carlin, an appointee of former President Barack Obama’s administration, who retired on October 15. It is not yet known who will succeed her, reports Politico news.

During her brief tenure as head of the NSD, McCord oversaw the indictments of four alleged Yahoo hackers and multiple botnet takedowns. McCord initially joined the NSD in 2014, after spending nearly 20 years at the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where she eventually became head of the criminal division.