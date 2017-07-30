US Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta commissioned in San Diego

The US Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta. (Image: Wikipedia)

The US Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta, was commissioned on Saturday in its homeport of San Diego, the US state of California. The newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, DDG 115, is named for US Marine Corps Sgt Rafael Peralta from San Diego, who was killed in 2004 in Iraq and posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for heroism, Xinhua news agency reported. Peralta smothered an enemy grenade with his body to absorb the majority of the lethal blast and shrapnel and saved the life of two US soldiers with him in the battle of Fallujah.

USS Rafael Peralta is the 65th Arleigh Burke class destroyer. It is equipped with the Aegis Baseline 9 Combat System which includes an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability incorporating Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 Capability Upgrade and Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air capability.

The ship’s IAMD radar will provide increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare threats, according to the website of US Navy.