US Muslim ban: Donald Trump explains banning ‘12% of world’s population’ but his gun laws kill 11,737 Americans every year

The Trump administration had earlier put a 120-day suspension on the U.S refugee programme earlier last week. (AP)

US President Donald Trump used Facebook for an explanatory post following the mass outrage over the immigration ban on Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The Trump administration had earlier put a 120-day suspension on the U.S refugee programme earlier last week. The 45th President of the United States of America who had controversially promised to have strict vetting programme for the immigrants who entered the United States, passed an ordinance to ban the people of the 6 mentioned countries, a move that has widely been called as a “Muslim ban”.

While the world media and the leaders have called this a bigoted but expected move by the controversial Republican President, Trump has put his side of the story on Facebook. In a post addressing the issue, Trump said that America was a proud nation of immigrants and would continue to show compassion to those who fled oppression (Syria) but admitted that the country would only do so while ‘protecting its own citizens and border’. Trump promised that his government would keep it free and safe and blamed the media for reporting otherwise.

Trump further said that his policy was similar to his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who in 2011, banned refugees from Iraq for a period of 6 months. Trump added that the 7 countries in the ban list were the same ones that had been admitted by the Obama administration as sources of terror. Trump dismissed the media reports and said that it wasn’t a Muslim ban.

Trump further said that the ban was about religion as there wee over 40 countries in the world identifying themselves with the religion of Islam but remained unaffected by the order. Trump promised that his administration would be issuing visas to these countries after a complete review and implementation of the most secure policies over the next 90 days. Trump further offered his sympathies to the civil war victim in Syria but said that his first priority would be to protect and serve the USA but as the President, he would always find ways to help those who wee suffering.



Now, to be clear those are all admirable sentiments but sentiments do would not help the millions who seek refuge in a country whose President is called the leader of the free world. And while the leader of the free world passes such bigoted orders, it must be understood that the ban has been put on countries where the US doesn’t have any trade interests. President Trump spoke about the 9/11 terror attacks in the US. According to reports, most of these 19 plane highjackers were reported to be from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon, all the countries which have not been included in the list.

According to Ian Bremmer, Research Professor at the New York University, the number of Americans killed by Islamic Jehadist immigrants per year is only 2, while the total number of such terrorists (including US citizens) kill 9 people a year. But here is the interesting fact. 11,737 Americans are killed every year by being shot by Americans.