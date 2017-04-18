US man dies ‘peacefully’ after ex-wife tells Donald Trump impeached

Michael Garland Elliott, a keen follower of the news, would regularly voice his disapproval of Trump, until ill- health left him unable to communicate.

A 75-year-old man in the US has died “peacefully” after his ex-wife lied to him that President Donald Trump was impeached from his office, according to media reports. Michael Garland Elliott, a keen follower of the news, would regularly voice his disapproval of Trump, until ill- health left him unable to communicate.

He died “peacefully” on April 6 after his “ex-wife and best friend” Teresa Elliott informed him that “Donald Trump has been impeached,” his obituary in The Oregonian said. Teresa, 68, said she lied to him over the phone from her Austin, Texas home.

“I knew it was his very, very last moments,” Teresa Elliott.

“I knew that would bring him comfort and it did. He then took his final breath,” Teresa was quoted as saying by the New York Daily. Michael died from congestive heart failure after his health had declined over the years, she said.

The obituary also said he “passed away … surrounded by people who loved him dearly and cared for him selflessly during the last months of his life.”

She described Michael as a “news junkie” who had expressed his disapproval of the President frequently until he could not communicate it verbally. “He hated his effing guts,” she said of Michael’s attitude towards the President.

Though the pair divorced 20 years ago, Teresa said she always cared for Michael and would visit him often. Asked whether she regretted telling Michael of the false news, Teresa Elliott replied: “Oh God no.”

“If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn’t I?. And maybe in the end it won’t turn out to be a lie,” she added.