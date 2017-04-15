US lawmakers greet Sikhs, laud their contribution on Vaisakhi

Led by the House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, US lawmakers from both the Republican and the Democratic parties greeted Sikhs across the world on Vaisakhi and praised their contribution in country’s development. (Reuters)

Led by the House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, US lawmakers from both the Republican and the Democratic parties greeted Sikhs across the world on Vaisakhi and praised their contribution in country’s development. “Wishing our Sikh American neighbors and friends a happy Vaisakhi!” Ryan said in a tweet yesterday when Sikhs across the globe observed the annual festival celebrating the spring harvest season. Senator John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus extended his greetings in a tweet. “Wishing our Sikh American neighbors and friends a happy Vaisakhi!” Cornyn said. “On this historically significant day for Sikhs, I’m wishing our Sikh American friends and neighbors a happy Vaisakhi,” said Senator Gary Peters from Michigan.

“Wishing our Sikh American neighbors, classmates, and colleagues a happy Vaisakhi!” tweeted Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

Noting the historical relevance of the day, Senator Maria Cantwell said in a tweet, “Today I’m wishing our Sikh American friends a Happy Vaisakhi! A historic day of celebration for Sikhs around the world!”

“On this historically significant day for Sikhs, I’m wishing all of our Sikh American friends a very happy Vaisakhi!” greeted Senator Ben Cardin, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Happy Vaisakhi to Rhode Island’s Sikh community & to our friends celebrating around the world!” tweeted Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

Senators Chris Murphy, Jeff Merkley, Marco Rubio and Martin Heinrich also issued the Vaisakhi greetings.

“Today and everyday, let’s honor the many contributions the #Sikh community has made to promote justice & equality in country & around the world,” said Congressman Joe Crowley.

“Wishing our Sikh American neighbors, friends & colleagues a happy Vaisakhi,” tweeted Congressman Eliot Engel.

Congressmen Brad Sherman, Doris Matsui, Suzan DelBene, Jim Costa, Jerry McNerney also joined their Congressional colleagues in greeting Sikhs on the occasion.

“On this historically significant day for Sikhs, I’m wishing our Sikh American friends a happy Vaisakhi,” tweeted Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Happy Vaisakhi/National Sikh Day/Creation of Khalsa Day to Hoosier Sikhs and the 30 million Sikhs across the world,” Congressman Luke Messer said.

The minority Sikh community from across the country are having parades and cultural events to celebrate the occasion.

Several Governors and State Assemblies also issued proclamations and statements to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy Vaisakhi to Hoosier Sikhs & the 30 million Sikhs around the world!” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Delaware Assembly is observing April as Sikh Awareness Month.

A resolution in the US House of Representatives recognising the historic, cultural and religious significance of Vaisakhi has now more than a dozen co-sponsors.

In a statement, American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee welcomed greetings by the United Nations on Vaisakhi.