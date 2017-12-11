US explosion: New York police responding to blast at Port Authority, several injured

Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. (Reuters)

New York emergency authorities were responding to reports of an explosion at New York’s Port Authority, one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs, during Monday morning’s rush hour. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. Media reported several people were injured, and WPIX television reported, citing sources, that a man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel. The New York Police Department said in its official Twitter feed that there was an explosion of unknown origin and that some subway train lines were being evacuated.

(Further details awaited)