US expects China to help uphold international security and economic order, says official

The international security and economic order is a US order based on rule of law followed around the globe. (Reuters)

China has been benefited more than any other country by the rules of international security and economic order, a senior US official has said, underlining that Washington expects Beijing to engage in practices that help uphold the order. The key to America’s policy with China is to explore areas of cooperation. It is also to lay out clear expectations in terms of not only security topics like freedom of navigation that benefits China more than any other country in the world, the official with the Trump administration said on the condition of anonymity. “China has benefited perhaps more than any other country in terms of the scale of the benefits that have come to China from the rules based international security and economic order. So, our expectations are is for China to respect that order and to engage in practices that help uphold that order,” a senior administration official told PTI.

The international security and economic order is a US order based on rule of law followed around the globe. “So what we have to do is to work together with all nations and with China to ensure that China’s actions are contributing to regional security and growth and development and not pursuing a order in the region that constrains some nations and benefits only a few,” the official said. According to another senior administration official, the Trump administration is committed to help India in getting the membership to various multilateral organisations, including the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

“We are diplomatically working with other countries to make that happen,” the official said, responding to a question on India’s pending membership application before NSG. The Trump administration sees an important role for India for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the official said.