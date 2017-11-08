US envoy to Nato urges Pakistan to help Afghan stabilisation

India is a great ally of the US as well as of Afghanistan, said Hutchsion . (Reuters)

The US Ambassador to Nato Kay Bailey Hutchison has called on Pakistan to help in stabilising Afghanistan by not supporting terrorist networks.

“We would like to see Pakistan come in, in a positive effort to help stabilise Afghanistan by not supporting terrorist networks,” Bailey told reporters in Brussels.

“India is going to be a great ally in this. India is looking forward to and pledging more support, more monetary support, more infrastructure support, more training support, and India is a great ally of the US as well as of Afghanistan,” said Hutchsion .

She was briefing reporters on the agenda of the meeting of Nato defence ministers on Wednesday and Thursday. Afghanistan and North Korea are two main topics on the agenda.