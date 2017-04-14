  3. US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on Afghanistan, Twitterati say ‘once more’ for Pakistan

One tweet that stood out from others was of Eric Stoller who saw the feminist angle in it and said MOAB is the epitome of lethal patriarchy

Published: April 14, 2017
The United States dropped world’s biggest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan on April 14, 2017. The Massive Ordinance Air Blast or popularly known as ‘Mother of All Bombs’ was targetted at caves used by the ISIS militants in the country’s Nangarhar province. Suddenly, it grabbed the attention of the entire world. “As a result of the bombing, key Daesh (IS) hideouts and deep tunnel complex were destroyed and 36 IS fighters were killed,” the defence ministry said in a statement. Even the US President Donald Trump called the mission “very, very successful”.

The purpose of this bomb to send a clear and loud to message to the terror organisations but the funny place internet has turned into, people didn’t shy from joking about the incident. Some people on the social media platform Twitter, demanded a similar action against Pakistan while others called it a waste of money. One tweet that stood out from others was of Eric Stoller who saw the feminist angle in it and said MOAB is the epitome of lethal patriarchy.

Here the top Twitter reactions:

“No civilian has been hurt and only the base which Daesh used to launch attacks in other parts of the province, was destroyed,” confirmed Dawlat Waziri, spokesperson of Afghan ministry in a statement, using an Arabic term for Islamic State, which has established a small stronghold in eastern Afghanistan and launched deadly attacks on the capital, Kabul.

