US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on Afghanistan, Twitterati say ‘once more’ for Pakistan

The United States dropped world’s biggest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan on April 14, 2017. The Massive Ordinance Air Blast or popularly known as ‘Mother of All Bombs’ was targetted at caves used by the ISIS militants in the country’s Nangarhar province. Suddenly, it grabbed the attention of the entire world. “As a result of the bombing, key Daesh (IS) hideouts and deep tunnel complex were destroyed and 36 IS fighters were killed,” the defence ministry said in a statement. Even the US President Donald Trump called the mission “very, very successful”.

Five things to know about ‘Mother of All Bombs’ US dropped in Afghanistan (File video: AFP) http://t.co/7xsTvuDli6 pic.twitter.com/ZZFyKJt5cq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 14, 2017

The purpose of this bomb to send a clear and loud to message to the terror organisations but the funny place internet has turned into, people didn’t shy from joking about the incident. Some people on the social media platform Twitter, demanded a similar action against Pakistan while others called it a waste of money. One tweet that stood out from others was of Eric Stoller who saw the feminist angle in it and said MOAB is the epitome of lethal patriarchy.

Here the top Twitter reactions:

Donald trump dropped the MOB bomb like he’s playing call of duty on a 25 kill streak lol — Chris (@_Lycanthropy_X) April 13, 2017

We have now used the largest non-nuclear bomb in our arsenal. #MOAB

Anyone wanna guess the next weapon to be used in this escalation of war? — Dale Shaver (@DaleRShaver) April 13, 2017

Stop being weird about the 11-ton MOAB. For some perspective, here is a B-52 starting to drop 81 1,000 pound bombs. pic.twitter.com/lm1DPyYFjs — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) April 13, 2017

This is how Trump keeps deploying bombs like the MOAB (mother of all bombs) on Afghanistan today pic.twitter.com/kntFVp17RS — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) April 13, 2017

“No civilian has been hurt and only the base which Daesh used to launch attacks in other parts of the province, was destroyed,” confirmed Dawlat Waziri, spokesperson of Afghan ministry in a statement, using an Arabic term for Islamic State, which has established a small stronghold in eastern Afghanistan and launched deadly attacks on the capital, Kabul.