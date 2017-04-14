US drops GBU-43/B biggest non-nuclear ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on Afghanistan: 5 things we know so far

US President Donald Trump said he is proud of the military. (Source: Reuters)

The United States of America on Thursday dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan. US military says it has dropped a GBU-43/B bomb in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Thursday that targets a series of Islamic State caves in the mountainous regions. This bomb is now being called the mother of all bombs and hasn’t been used before. Here are five things we know about the incident:

1. Donald Trump hails US military

The US President Donald Trump is proud of the military for conducting this successful event. “It was really another successful job, we are very proud of our military. We are so proud of our military, it was another successful event,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

2. Trump is getting support

Ever since Donald Trump has taken over as the President of the United States, he has been involved in many controversies and has had his fair share of criticism as well. However, this time even the lawmakers have applauded the Trump administration saying “it sends a clear message” to terror groups in the region.

3. The US continues its fight

In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump said from now on it will be ‘America first’ but the recent actions shows that US is not holding back in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). “The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously, and in order to defeat the group, we must deny them operational space, which we did,” said White House press Sean Spicer on Thursday.

4. There was a problem in Afghanistan

According to General John Nicholson, commander of US Forces in Afghanistan: “As ISIS-Khorasan’s (ISIS-K) losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defence, this is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of US offensive against ISIS-K.” So, the decision to drop the bomb was taken to end the terror activities in the region.

5. Pakistan continues to blame the US

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said on Thursday that the US has failed to convert its military win in Afghanistan into a political win. “After 9/11 Taliban and Al-Qaeda were defeated in Afghanistan. This was the military victory. This military victory was to be converted into a political one,” he said.