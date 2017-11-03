US drone strike kills 2 Al-Qaida members in Yemen

At least two militants of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch were killed in a US drone strike in northeastern province of Marib. (Reuters)

At least two militants of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch were killed in a US drone strike in northeastern province of Marib, a security official said. The suspected terrorists were targeted on Thursday while driving a car in al-Huson area in al-Wadi district southeast of Marib, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying on condition of anonymity.

The US military has stepped up drone airstrikes against Yemen-based al-Qaida branch in the Arabian Peninsula since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group. The Yemen-based al-Qaida branch, regarded by the US as the global terror network’s most dangerous branch, has exploited over two years of deadly civil war between Yemen’s Government and Houthi rebels to expand its presence, especially in the south and north-eastern provinces.