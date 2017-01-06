US designates Osama bin Laden’s son a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’

In this image made from video broadcast by the Qatari-based satellite television station Al-Jazeera Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2001, a young boy, left, identified as Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of U.S. helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Monday, Nov. 5, 2001. (AP)

The United States on Thursday designated slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’ (SDGT).

Hamza, who is in his twenties, has been designated under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, according to a U.S. State Department statement.

The statement said that as a result of this designation, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Hamza bin Laden has any interest is blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.

On August 14, 2015 Hamza bin Laden, son of Usama bin Laden, was officially announced by Al-Qaeda senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as an official member of the group.

Today’s action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism, said the statement.