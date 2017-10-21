US condemns terror attack on two mosques in Afghanistan

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The United States has strongly condemned the terror attacks on two mosques in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of over 50 people. “The United States strongly condemns the October 20 terrorist attacks in Kabul and Ghor, as well as the other attacks carried out across the country this week. We commend the Government and security forces of Afghanistan for their response to these attacks, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“In the face of these senseless and cowardly acts, our commitment to Afghanistan is unwavering. The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan and will continue to support their efforts to achieve peace and security for their country,” she added. More than 39 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Imam Zaman mosque when worshippers were offering their evening prayers on Friday evening.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The Kabul mosque attack came hours after an explosion occurred close to a mosque in Daleema district in Ghor province in which at least 10 people were killed and many other were wounded.