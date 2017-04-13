US cites ‘blasphemy’ laws, warns citizens against traveling to Pakistan

Pakistan has enforced its blasphemy laws and the US statement cited this, among other, reasons to ask its citizens to avoid going to Pakistan. (Reuters)

The United States on Thursday warned its citizens against traveling to Pakistan. Pakistan has enforced its blasphemy laws and the US statement cited this, among other, reasons to ask its citizens to avoid going to Pakistan. According to the advisory published on the state department website, it suggested that US believes sectarian violence is a serious threat throughout Pakistan and foreigners can inadvertently get mixed up in them or they can be wilfully targetted. It also stated that religious minority communities have been victims of targeted killings under accusations of blasphemy.

As per a report by the Times of India, US aviation authorities have also issued an advisory to its airmen. The advisory states that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) concerning the risks to civil aviation operating over Pakistan, particularly at low altitude, during the arrival and departure phases of flight, and when on the ground, due to extremist/militant activity.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The US state department has emphasized the fact that unless it’s essential for the citizen, they should avoid going to Pakistan as terrorists have actively targeted Americans and because of significant terrorist violence, including sectarian attacks, people should not go to Pakistan. The advisory further said that there is evidence about targeted terrorist attacks also on NGO employees, humanitarian and aid workers also. Throughout Pakistan, foreign and indigenous terrorist groups continue to pose a danger to U.S. citizens, the advisory said.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws carry a potential death sentence for anyone who insults Islam. According to the critics, they have been used to persecute minority faiths and to otherwise unfairly target them.