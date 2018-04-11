Donald Trump Administration says encouraged by Xi Jinping’s remarks but want concrete steps to avert new tariff

US President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping gesture to each other during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

The Trump Administration today said it was encouraged by the remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping but ruled out reversing its recent move to impose 25 per cent tariff on import of products from China amounting to USD 150 billion. “Certainly, we are encouraged by President Xi’s words, and his kind words. But at the same time, we want to see concrete actions from China, and we’re going to continue moving forward in the process and in the negotiations until those happen,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. The White House remarks comes after President Donald Trump praised Xi for his remarks. “Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers…also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers. We will make great progress together!” Trump tweeted.

The US State Department also suggested the same. “We’ve been clear with the Chinese government in areas that are of concern to US workers, US companies, and the overall trade balance. We have had those conversations with them, so I think we’re looking like we’re in a better place,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference. “What we may be seeing is China coming to terms with some of our concerns about unfair trade practices and the United States saying. We stand by to engage with you, the government of China and President Xi, on that matter,” she said.

In his keynote address at the Boao Forum for Asia after he began his second five-year term last month with prospects of continuing in power for life, Xi said, “China’s door of opening up will not be closed and will only open wider.” Without mentioning Trump’s concern over the huge trade deficit, Xi said China does not seek trade surplus and have a genuine desire to increase imports and achieve greater balance of international payments under the current account.