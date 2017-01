Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning travelers. (Source: Reuters)

Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, CNN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Yates was named deputy attorney general by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 and asked to stay on as acting head of the Justice Department by Trump.