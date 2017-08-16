US Air Force pilot makes stunning landing without wheels, canopy in a A-10 fighter jet

According to the Air Force Times report, the 30 mm gun from the jet misfired after which the entire canopy blew off. (Representative image Reuters)

Capt Brett DeVries survived a near fatal accident after he had to make a forced dramatic belly-landing that virtually bordered on a miracle. Capt. DeVries’s aircraft and the gun was enveloped in a “donut of gas” over Michigan’s Grayling Air Gunnery Range during a straffing run following which he ended up doing a dramatic landing. According to the Air Force Times report, the 30 mm gun from the jet misfired after which the entire canopy blew off. A pilot with the 107th Fighter Squadron of the Michigan Air National Guard DeVries had to land the jet as soon as possible even as he was being buffeted by a 350 miles per hour wind.

The canopy which was blown off had also damaged the aircraft. After accessing the danger, DeVries decided to belly-land the plane missing both canopy and wheels. DeVries escaped from the badly damaged aircraft after landing slowly on the centreline – the entire process took 25 minutes during which he went through the entire process including one for ejecting. However, he ultimately managed to land the jet safely and walk out unharmed. The pilot mentioned that it was the training which made all the difference. Clearly, this is one of the miracle stories for aviation to cherish well into the future.