UNSC emergency meet on North Korea: Nikki Haley, other representatives call for stringent action; here are top 5 statements

Here are the top comments made by Nikki Haley and other leaders at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). (AP)

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for more sanctions against North Korea after the country tested what it called a Hydrogen bomb. Nikki Haley, America’s ambassador to the United Nations, said that Security Council’s ‘incremental approach’ toward getting North Korea to stop its nuclear program has failed, Associated Press reported. The meeting was called at the request of the US, Japan, France, Britain and South Korea. Here are the top comments made by Nikki Haley and other leaders at United Nations Security Council (UNSC):

– Kim Jong Un is “begging for war”

Nikki Haley said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war”. She added: “The stakes could not be higher. The urgency is now.”

– Enough is enough, Time to stop ‘incremental approach’

“To the members of the Security Council, I must say, enough is enough,” Nikki Haley was quoted as saying by AP. She further added: “We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked.”

– Nothing, but the strongest sanctions work

“The time has come to exhaust all diplomatic means to end this crisis,” Haley said. “Only the strongest sanctions will enable us to solve this problem through diplomacy,” she added

– Economic Ties with North Korea

“The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions,” Haley said.

– Other leaders

”Pyongyang poses a clear threat to international peace and security,” said Sebastiano Cardi, the UN ambassador from Italy, which heads the North Korea sanctions compliance committee was quoted as saying by AP. Cardi also pointed out that North Korea is the only country to have tested a nuclear device in the 21st century.

Francois Delattre, Ambassador to UN from France, said Paris was calling for the adoption of new UN sanctions, swift implementation of existing ones and new separate sanctions by the European Union.