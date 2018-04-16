  3. United States: Brawl at Gurudwara in Indianapolis, four people injured

United States: Brawl at Gurudwara in Indianapolis, four people injured

Police and health teams responded on Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

By: | Indianapolis [united States] | Published: April 16, 2018 7:20 AM
“Police and health teams responded on Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis” the Fox News quoted Matthew Fillenwarth Assistant Police Chief of Greenwood as saying. The altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple which happens every two years, Fillenwarth added. Four people suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to the hospital. They will be later questioned by the police. The police are reviewing the surveillance video from the temple to know the exact sequence of events.

