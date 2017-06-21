United Nations warns US against disengagement from world

Last month, Guterres questioned Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate change accord in a rare public admonishment. (Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the Trump administration against isolating the United States from the rest of the world. “If the United States disengage in relation to many aspects of foreign policy and many aspects of international relations, it will be unavoidable that other actors will occupy that space,” he said. “And I don’t think this is good for the United States, and I don’t think this is good for the world,” the CNN reported.

Last month, Guterres questioned Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate change accord in a rare public admonishment. The UN leader is under considerable pressure by the US to reduce peacekeeping operations and slash spending. He also has to walk a careful line with the US, which is the largest contributor of funding to the UN, above 192 other nations.