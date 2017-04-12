United Nations to begin Syria probe after use of chemicals in Idlib attack is confirmed

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces earlier on April 4 said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, and blamed the Syrian army for the incident.(Reuters image)

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has stated that the fact-finding mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) began on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the province of Syria’s Idlib. A joint investigative mechanism of the United Nations and the OPCW is mandated to begin work in Syria only after the OPCW fact-finding mission confirms the use of chemical weapons in the province of Idlib, the Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying.

“The fact-finding mission of the OPCW began looking into the incident that we saw, they are going in on with their work. The way that works is that once they are able to confirm that there has been use of chemical weapons than the UN-OPCW joint investigative mechanism kicks in,” Dujarric said. The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces earlier on April 4 said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, and blamed the Syrian army for the incident.

However, the Syrian Foreign Minister denied his government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons. The OPCW announced in January last year that it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal per an agreement of the Syrian Government.