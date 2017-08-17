Under water, with Oceanwings, soar like a bird; here is how it is done

The wetsuit can give the person wearing the suit a sense of virtually flying through water. (Source: Guillaume Binard)

It has been a dream of most humans to soar like birds in the sky, and perhaps the closest anyone ever got to soaring like a bird were Daedalus and Icarus from the Greek mythology. And we know how that ended. With a twist, now you too can achieve such a feat. However, instead of going up, this particular adventure can take you down. Designer Guillaume Binard has partnered with Aqua Lung to create a neoprene wetsuit called Oceanwings. The wetsuit can give the person wearing the suit a sense of virtually flying through water, the suit functions similarly to wingsuits worn by skydivers. The suit is designed in such a manner that it helps the wearer imitate a sensation of slow flight, as per a report featured in the Daily Mail.

The suit is made with neoprene membranes and is designed in such a way that it gives the wearer the power to imitate a manta ray’s movements in the water. The suit has been designed with webbed wings under the arms and legs of the suit. Guillaume Binard has said that the suit will allow divers to soar through the water as a bird but at a much slower speed. The designer has also said that the suit will allow the wearer to experience the wonders of the world in a unique way, as per the report.

Binard while speaking about the suit said ”The project shows similarities between the environments of water and air. The only difference between these two environments is the density”.