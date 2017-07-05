  3. UN Security Council to hold meeting on North Korea missile launch

UN Security Council to hold meeting on North Korea missile launch

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the missile launch by North Korea, a diplomat said here Tuesday.

By: | United Nations | Updated: July 5, 2017 9:05 AM
north korea, north korea missile launch, kim jong un, kim jong un news, us, united states of america, donald trump The meeting, at the request of the US mission to the UN, will be held at 3 p.m. on July 5, Xinhua quoted a diplomat as saying. (Reuters)

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the missile launch by North Korea, a diplomat said here Tuesday. The meeting, at the request of the US mission to the UN, will be held at 3 p.m. on July 5, Xinhua quoted a diplomat as saying. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range. The UN chief called on North Korea’s leadership to cease further provocative actions and comply fully with its international obligations.

(Further details awaited)

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top