UN Security Council to hold meeting on North Korea missile launch

The meeting, at the request of the US mission to the UN, will be held at 3 p.m. on July 5, Xinhua quoted a diplomat as saying. (Reuters)

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on the missile launch by North Korea, a diplomat said here Tuesday. The meeting, at the request of the US mission to the UN, will be held at 3 p.m. on July 5, Xinhua quoted a diplomat as saying. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range. The UN chief called on North Korea’s leadership to cease further provocative actions and comply fully with its international obligations.

(Further details awaited)