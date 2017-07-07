UN Security Council sanctions splinter group of Pakistan Taliban

According to information on the UN website, Jamaat-Ul- Ahrar is the splinter group of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and is associated with the Islamic State. (Reuters)

The UN Security Council has sanctioned a splinter group of the Pakistan Taliban, subjecting it to assets freeze and an arms embargo. The Security Council’s Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee yesterday added Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the ISIL (the Islamic State) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. The outfit is also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan Jamaat ul Ahrar and is located in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan as well as in Mohmand Agency, a district in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

According to information on the UN website, Jamaat-Ul- Ahrar is the splinter group of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and is associated with the Islamic State. Formed in August 2014 in Mohmand Agency, Pakistan, the group operates from Nangarhar Province and Pakistan- Afghanistan border region. The outfit was banned in Pakistan in November last year.