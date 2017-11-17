UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for calm in Zimbabwe

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for calm in Zimbabwe after the military reportedly put the country’s 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe under house arrest. (Image: Reuters)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for calm in Zimbabwe after the military reportedly put the country’s 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe under house arrest. “The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Zimbabwe and calls for continued calm. He underlines the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means, including through dialogue and in conformity with the country’s constitution,” said Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday, Xinhua reported. The Secretary-General welcomed the efforts initiated by the Southern African Development Community to facilitate a peaceful solution to the situation.

He remained in contact with the chairperson of the African Union Commission and regional leaders in support of such efforts, said Dujarric in a statement. Guterres reiterated UN commitment to continuing to support Zimbabwe’s national efforts to consolidate democratic governance, said the statement. The Zimbabwean military on Wednesday reportedly put Mugabe and his wife under house arrest, a week after the President sacked his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. But military leaders said on state TV that they were not taking over the government, but “targeting criminals around” Mugabe, and that Mugabe and his family were safe.