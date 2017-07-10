Ukranian model Sofia Magerko live-streams shocking death in car crash in drunk driving spree

The girls could not have seen anything on their way due to the high speed and their intoxicated state made them slow to respond to the steel post. (Youtube)

In a shocking incident, a teenage Ukranian model live-streamed her own tragic death in a car crash on Instagram while drinking alcohol with a friend who was driving. 16-year-old Sofia Magerko was recording the unsettling video of her friend Dasha Medvedeva, 24, who held a wine bottle in one hand and drove a BMW with the other. Driving at high speed, the duo in an inebriated state said ‘Hi Boys’ and were talking about ‘enjoying life’ on camera seconds before the car hit a lamp-post, according to the India Times. The road where they were driving did not have any street lights and the car was speeding. The girls could not have seen anything on their way due to the high speed and their intoxicated state made them slow to respond to the steel post. The video was recorded on Facebook-owned photo-sharing app and is almost two minutes long showing the two girls enjoying. It ends with a loud crash and the camera screen turns black due to the impact. According to reports, Magerko, a local beauty contest winner in Izyum, died on the spot due to the head-on collision while Medvedeva succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Pictures of the wreckage in the Kharkiv region give a chilling account of the tragedy where the two young women lost their lives.

There have been other such instances of people streaming their own deaths live on social media networks like Facebook. Founder Mark Zuckerberg told the Independent, “If we’re going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We’re working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that’s responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down.”