UK attack: Gunman takes hostages at park; police dealing with incident, say reports

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an “ongoing incident” at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, telling people to avoid the area. The Warwickshire police in central England gave no further details on its Twitter feed but unconfirmed reports on social media suggested there was a gunman who had taken hostages at the complex, which includes a cinema and a bowling alley. Pictures on Twitter showed several police cars near the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off.