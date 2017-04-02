UK revokes passport of Islamist hate preacher Abu Hamza’s son: Report

The UK has revoked the British passport of hate preacher Abu Hamza’s youngest son who has been fighting with a rebel group against Bashar al-Assad’s forces in Syria, a media report has said. (Reuters)

The UK has revoked the British passport of hate preacher Abu Hamza’s youngest son who has been fighting with a rebel group against Bashar al-Assad’s forces in Syria, a media report has said. Sufiyan Mustafa left the UK to fight in the Syrian civil war in 2013 after his father was extradited to the US on terrorism charges. It emerged this week that the UK Home Office has cancelled the 22-year-old Mustafa’s identification papers, meaning he cannot return to Britain, ‘The Sunday Telegraph’ reported. “Britain is the place where I was born and lived. I have never been a threat to national security in Britain and will not commit aggression on its population because our religion does not allow attacks on unarmed innocents,” Mustafa told Arabic newspaper ‘al-Quds’. Mustafa denies involvement with the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group or forces loyal to al Qaeda and claims he is fighting with a moderate group.

Hamza, 58, who fought extradition for almost a decade, was convicted in the US in January 2015 and sentenced to life on terrorism offences without the possibility of parole. He was infamously known for an artificial hook in place of his right hand which he claims to have lost in an experiment, involving liquid explosives in Lahore in 1993 as part of a mysterious roads project for the Pakistani military, which went badly wrong. He has been serving jail time in solitary confinement in Colorado. The UK Home Office has declined to comment on reports of his son’s citizenship status.