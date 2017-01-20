UK marks US inauguration with anti-Donald Trump slogans

Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (Reuters)

Demonstrators across the UK are mobilising to register their protest against Donald Trump as he takes over the mantle of US presidency from Barack Obama. A banner reading ‘Build bridges not walls’ was draped across London’s iconic Tower Bridge by protesters who also held up signs saying ‘Act Now’.

At Westminster Bridge near the House of Parliament, protesters draped banners saying ‘Migrants welcome here’ and ‘Migration is older than language’.

A total of 10 bridges in the British capital were the scene of protests, which referenced Trump’s much-hyped plans to build a wall with Mexico. Other cities across the UK are also holding similar ‘Bridges Not Walls’ protests.

The actions are part of a global protest, with the Bridges Not Walls movement declaring, “Today we’re dropping banners off bridges around the world, pledging hope for the future and to take a stand against the rise of the far right.”

“We won’t let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold,” the group said in a statement.

A major women’s march is planned in London and other parts of the UK tomorrow along with many other countries to register their protest against Trump’s controversial sexist remarks that emerged during his election campaign.

The UK’s Stand Up To Racism group is also set to hold a protest outside the US embassy in London, with similar events planned at consulates and American centres in Swansea, Wales, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, among other parts of Britain. The ‘Stand Up To Trump’ protests are also backed by a number of British MPs.