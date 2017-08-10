UK homeless population may double by 2041: Crisis report

A homelessness charity has warned the United Kingdom government that the rising number of homeless people may rise by more than half a million by 2041. (Photo: Reuters)

A homelessness charity has warned the United Kingdom government that the rising number of homeless people may rise by more than half a million by 2041. The Heriot-Watt University analysis for Crisis said, “The number of homeless people in Britain will reach 575,000, up from 236,000 in 2016. The number of people sleeping rough will go more than quadruple from 9,100 in 2016 to 40,100 over the same period.” The report said the biggest rise will be for those placed by a council in unsuitable accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts, with the total expected to rise from 19,300 to 117,500. Crisis has also requested the government to take a collective effort to tackle the problem by building more affordable houses. “With the right support at the right time, it doesn’t need to be inevitable.

Together we can find the answers and make sure those in power listen to them,” The Guardian quoted, Chief Executive of Crisis Jon Sparkes, as saying. However, the report found that a 60 percent increase in new housing could reduce homelessness by 19 percent by 2036, while increased prevention work could reduce levels by 34 percent in the same period. According to The Guardian, Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton, said, “This is a crisis of the government’s own making. Deliberate and targeted policies and cuts in welfare, housing and community support have made a bad situation terrible.”

“This government is determined to help the most vulnerable in society and we’re working to make sure people always have a roof over their head. We know this is an issue government can’t solve alone and so welcome Crisis’s support for our commitment to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, The Guardian quoted The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG), as saying.