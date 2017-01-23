UAE’s strategic relationship with India is above all: Anwar Gargash

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UAE Anwar Gargash on Sunday said its strategic relationship with New Delhi is above all. (Reuters)

Asserting that India is a global power, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UAE Anwar Gargash on Sunday said its strategic relationship with New Delhi is above all. “Our strategic relationship with India is above all since India is one of the most important countries on the globe. So, it has nothing to do with India-Pakistan relation. India is important because it is India. It has opportunity, potential, science and population,” Gargash said.

Pointing out that it is extremely difficult to engage with India as it is a large democracy, Gargash said UAE needs to engage more with New Delhi. “It is very difficult to engage with India because India is a large democracy…so a lot of time it is busy with itself. In today’s world, you have to nurture relationships…you have to build good relationships,” he added. Asserting that UAE is doing extremely well, Gargash said they are actually trying to prove that the model of the country is even more important or larger.

“The model of the UAE is a Muslim country and at the same time it is a modern country. To achieve that, you have to be open to the world, tolerant and you should be able to offer something to a more globalised world. So, along these lines, I think we are doing very well,” he added. While stating that India is a global power, Gargash further said that it is in New Delhi’s interest to win in fight against extremism and terrorism.

“We (India-UAE) have this wonderful relationship. Things are moving well. In the next 12 months, we will see more developments in the relationship,” he added.