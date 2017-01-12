Twitter: US President Barack Obama’s ‘thank you’ tweet his most popular ever

US President Barack Obama bid goodbye to Americans in an emotional speech, warning them of threats to democracy from growing racism, inequality and discrimination. (Reuters)

President Barack Obama’s tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account. Obama tweeted from the @POTUS account last night: “Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours.”

As of midday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 11, 2017

The @POTUS account has more than 13 million followers. Obama’s personal @BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.

Earlier, President Obama bid goodbye to Americans in an emotional speech, warning them of threats to democracy from growing racism, inequality and discrimination amidst a “corrosive” a political environment in the country following the election of Donald Trump. Refashioning his winning 2008 campaign mantra for 2017, Obama while addressing nearly 20,000 supporters in his hometown here asked them to hold fast to their optimism and to look within for leadership. “I am asking you to believe not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours,” 55-year-old Obama said.

The outgoing President lamented that despite his historic election as the nation’s first black president in 2008, “race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society.”