Twitter helped ISIS? Paris, Brussels attack victim’s family files lawsuit

The family members of three people killed in Islamic State attacks has filed a lawsuit against Twitter, accusing the social media giant of helping terrorist groups. The case, according to an RT report, was filed by two Americans – Anne Cameron Cain and Beatriz Gonzalez. Cain’s brother Alex Pinczowski and his sibling Sascha were killed during the airport bombing in Brussels last year and Gonzalez’s daughter Mohemi Gonzalez dies during the infamous Paris attack in 2015. The lawsuit, titled Cain v. Twitter, Inc. and presented in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that the company did not stop the terrorists from spreading their ideologies and also recruiting members. The lawsuit, titled Cain v. Twitter, Inc. and presented in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that the company did not stop the terrorists from spreading their ideologies and also recruiting members.(Reuters)

According to the report, this is the first lawsuit which showcases how social media has played an important role in making Islamic State what it is today. The relatives of the victims have also sought compensation. There are many references in the lawsuit, where it links to an ISIS-related account which had called for civilian murders in France and other European countries. It also reportedly mentions an interesting fact, which says that the were accounts which posted pictures of guns, Eiffel Tower and other things and called it a ‘mission’.

The report also said that ISIS used hashtags like #paris_ignites, #parisinflames, and #franceisonfire after and during the attacks and followed a similar pattern during the Brussels attacks. They accused Twitter of violating anti-terrorism laws because they didn’t take any action against the Islamic State accounts, adding that it also provided material support to a terrorist group. This is not the first time this has happened against Twitter where it has been accused of inaction against Jihadist propaganda.

Gonazalez’s family had in fact, also filed a lawsuit against social media majors Twitter, Facebook and Google in San Francisco, 2016. Twitter, in August 2016, had indicated that it had closed some 360,000 accounts for helping terrorism.

