Turkmenistan President features as gun-toting superhero in video, get, mocked by netizens

In a video, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow can be seen preparing to fight against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In a footage released by Al Jazeera called “anti-ISIL propaganda video”, the President can be seen dressed in a commando outfit with sunglasses. In the one minute 34 seconds video, he is firing at targets with an automatic rifle and pistol as well as throwing knives, and all this with predictable pinpoint accuracy. It is followed by a helicopter airstrike, in which he chases down a vehicle and shoots rockets on the target. Berdimuhamedow is a 60-year-old former dentist, who won 98 per cent of popular vote in this year’s election.

According to a report by The Guardian, the original footage was filmed during an inspection of troops at a border station south of the capital, on Tuesday. In the video, a group of ordinary soldiers is seen lauding President Berdimuhamedow on his shots. However, these president’s audience was the heads of the military, police, security services, prosecutor’s office and customs service, said the report.

However, soon after the video of the President surfaced on social media, in was mocked by the netizens. “There is a huge difference in reel & real life situation. Not to mention he was standing 10 feet away from the target.” said a Facebook user on the Al Jazeera post. The other comment read, “Which country is Turkmenistan pls? James bond in the making …”. “The funniest part was when he threw knifes… The didn’t show the target while he’s throwing but after,” was another comment on the facebook post sharing Berdimuhamedow’s footage.

Turkmenistan's president films his own anti-ISIL propaganda video featuring guns, knives, and attack helicopters.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow was earlier reportedly seen in videos in which he was serenading the country in song and on his guitar, pumping iron in a gym, DJing and finishing first in car and horse races galore.