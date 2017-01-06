Turkish military says 32 Islamic State militants killed in Syrian operations

The Turkish military and Syrian rebels killed 32 Islamic State militants. (Reuters)

The Turkish military and Syrian rebels killed 32 Islamic State militants in the latest clashes in northern Syria on Thursday, Turkey’s armed forces said in a statement on Friday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said Turkish warplanes destroyed 21 Islamic State targets in the areas of al-Bab and Bzagah, including buildings and vehicles.

You may also like to watch:

Turkey’s military operation, dubbed ‘Euphrates Shield’, was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent a Kurdish militia taking territory in their wake. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.