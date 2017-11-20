Turkish capital bans all LGBT-related cultural events

Representational Image (Source: Reuters)

The Turkish capital has announced a ban on cultural events related to LGBT issues over “public sensitivities”, the Ankara Governor’s office said. “Since November 18 and until further notice, the ban will be force in all films, theatre performances, screenings, panels, exhibitions in order to provide peace and security,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ankara Governor’s office as saying in a statement on its website. The move came after a ban on a two-day festival of German-language gay films, which was organised with the Germany embassy in the capital on Thursday, due to “public safety and terrorism risks”. The annual lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride marches have been forbidden for three years in a row in Turkey, as per local media.