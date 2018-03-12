Turkey’s nightmarish chartered plane crash: Billionaire’s daughter on bachelorette trip, her nine pals charred to death

Mina, who is reported to be a part of the company’s board of managers and was in line to run the business, posted a photograph of the plane posted three days ago.

Mina Basaran, daughter of an Istanbul-based businessman, and her nine friends have been reported killed in a chartered plane crash in Iran. At the time of the crash, the jet was on the way from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, carrying a group of young women. As per the authorities, the plane crashed on Sunday night in a mountainous region of Iran during heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board. The aircraft had earlier carried a bachelorette party while flying to Dubai.

A few days ago, Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of conglomerate Huseyin Basaran, had posted a picture on her Instagram account of what appeared to be her bachelorette party in Dubai. Mina, who is reported to be a part of the company’s board of managers and was in line to run the business, posted a photograph of the plane posted three days ago.

In the picture, Mina is seen carrying a bunch of flowers, wearing a denim jacket reading. “Mrs Bride #bettertogether,” the post read. In another picture, which has now gone viral, she is seen holding heart-shaped balloons inside the plane. A day ago, Basaran posted a picture with seven smiling friends from a Dubai resort. In one of the last videos, Basaran was seen enjoying a concert by British pop star Rita Ora at a popular Dubai nightclub. There was no further activity on her account after that.

In February, an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, had crashed in southern Iran, claiming lives of 65 people on board.

As per the records available with Iranian media, Basaran’s plane took off at around 4:41 p.m. on Sunday. At around 6:01 p.m. (1431 GMT; 10:31 a.m. EST), something appears to have gone wrong with the flight as it rapidly gained altitude and then dropped drastically within minutes, a report said.