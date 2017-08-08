Turkey detains over 1,000 foreigners for illegal border crossing

Turkey has boosted security measures in recent years along its border with Syria and Iraq. (Representative image: Reuters)

Turkish security forces have detained 1,026 foreigners at the border for entering the country illegally, the Turkish General Staff said on Monday.

They included 926 Syrians, 28 Bulgarians, 18 Greek and three Iraqi nationals, the Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish General Staff’s statement as saying.

Meanwhile, at least 50 foreigners were caught while crossing illegally into Syria from Turkey. Another person was detained trying to cross into Greece from Turkey, the report said.

Turkey has boosted security measures in recent years along its border with Syria and Iraq to prevent illegal crossings which have increased as result of the wars in the two countries.

Turkey in last year erected about 330 km of walls along its borders with Syria and Iraq.