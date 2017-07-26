Trump’s energy secretary Rick Perry fooled by Russian pranksters: Talks about special ‘fuel’ of alcohol and pig manure

Rick Perry. (Reuters)

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry was recently tricked by Russian pranksters, posing as Ukranian Prime Minister and his translator, to talk about President Donald Trump’s policies including the decision to quit Paris Climate Accord. Perry’s department oversees the U.S. nuclear weapons program. The Russian pranksters were Vladimir Krasnov and Alexei Stolyarov, who are also called as the ‘Jerky Boys of Russia’ after an American duo who put out recordings of their prank phone calls in the 1990s.

The notorious Russian pranksters claim to have many high-profile victims including singer Elton John, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Croatian prime minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Last year, they have made faux calls to British singer Elton John, who thought he was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and others.

According to Reuters, the conversation took place on July 19 for 22 minutes. During the call, Perry “optimistically” discussed expanding the American coal exports to Ukraine and other energy matters, US Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a written statement. “These individuals are known for pranking high-level officials and celebrities, particularly those who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine,” Hynes said.

Perry told the pranksters that Trump administration was opposed to Nord Stream 2, a Russian project to bring natural gas to Europe across the Baltic and that U.S. technology could help Ukraine develop gas. “Giving Ukraine more options with some of our technology is, I think, in everyone’s best interest with the exception of the Russians, but that’s OK,” he said.

Perry also talked about Trump’s decision to quit the Paris climate accord and coal exports on the call. The phone conversation was first reported by E&E news, recorded and posted online on (//bit.ly/2eMg35v).

The most interesting part of the conversation was when the pranksters informed Perry about a new “biofuel” invented by Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko, The Washington Post reported. They told Perry that the “fuel” was made from a mix of “home-brewed alcohol and pig manure”. In response Perry said he would like to no more about the “scientific development”, The Post said.

The conversation took place around a month after Perry had met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his delegation at the US Energy Department.

In June, President Trump had offered Washington’s plan to offer Ukraine more coal exports from the United States because the eastern European nation’s industrial sector had difficulty securing coal from separatist-held regions.

Reuters said the news of the prank call came on the same day on which the US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Russia.