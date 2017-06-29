Trump travel ban: New rules, restrictions and exemptions for six Muslim nations; all you need to know

US President Donald Trump talks to the media during his meeting with immigration crime victims at the White House in Washington, US, June 28, 2017. (Reuters)

Donald Trump administration has set new travel rules and restrictions for citizens of six Muslim countries of the world. The move comes days after the US Supreme Court partially restored President Trump’s executive order, which was widely criticised as a ban on Muslims’ entry into the US. On Wednesday, new guidelines were sent to the US embassies and consulates with details of the rules and restrictions on the US visit of citizens of the six countries — Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen.

Here is all you need to know about the new set of rules implemented by the Trump administration: