Trump offers prayers for Navy plane crash victims

United States President Donald Trump has offered “prayers for all involved” in Wednesday’s Navy plane crash in the Philippine Sea south of Japan, saying that search and rescue operations were underway and that the U.S. is “monitoring the situation.” “The @USNavy is conducting search and rescue following aircraft crash. We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved,” Trump said in a tweet post. Trump’s tweet came in the backdrop of a U.S. navy transport plane crash in the Philippine Sea south of Japan on Wednesday as it flew to the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan. The plane was carrying 11 people, and so far, eight had been rescued and are in “good condition,” reported the Hill, citing the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet as saying in a statement. “Search and rescue efforts for three personnel continue with US navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF),” the statement added.

The incident will be investigated. The U.S. Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet had two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead in total and prompting the removal of eight top Navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander. The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead. Seven sailors died when the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine container ship collided off Japan in June.